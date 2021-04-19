Mayfield man facing murder charge in stabbing

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is facing a murder charge in connection to a deadly stabbing.
Troy Rogers, 36, of Mayfield, was charged with murder and taken to the Graves County Jail.
According to Mayfield police, they were dispatched to a report of an unresponsive man at a home on South 14th Street around 8:20 a.m. on Sunday, April 18.
They say 31-year-old Devon Saxton, of Mayfield, was found on the front porch with a laceration to his neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
After conducting interviews and gathering evidence, investigators were led to Rogers’ home.
They say he confessed to the homicide during an interview.
An autopsy was scheduled for Monday, April 19 at the State Medical Examiner’s Office.
The Mayfield Police Department was assisted by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, Mayfield Fire/EMS and the Graves County Coroner’s Office.
