KY 120 blocked by SEMI crash at 8.5mm in Crittenden Co.

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crittenden County Emergency Management reports KY 120 is blocked near the 8 mile marker in Crittenden County between Marion and Providence.
The crash took out a utility pole and both lanes of KY 120 are blocked.
This crash site is just west of the Deanwood Store near Cave Springs Road.
Utility crews are on site and a wrecker is en route.
Estimated duration is two hours.
Detour is via KY 132 to Clay, then KY 109 to U.S. 60 and KY 654.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.