Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports nearly 2K new cases of COVID-19
Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois as of Monday, April 19. (Source: Ill. Dept. of Public Health)
By Amber Ruch | April 19, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT - Updated April 19 at 1:12 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,959 new cases of COVID-19, including 22 additional deaths, on Monday, April 19.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,304,200 cases, including 21,685 deaths.

A total of 21,776,820 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.

As of Sunday night, 2,128 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 491 patients were in the ICU and 227 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide tests positivity from April 12-18 is 4.7 percent.

According to IDPH, the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 9,930,945.

A total of 8,119,867 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 125,212 doses.

On Sunday, 65,233 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

