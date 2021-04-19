Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports nearly 2K new cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,959 new cases of COVID-19, including 22 additional deaths, on Monday, April 19.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,304,200 cases, including 21,685 deaths.
A total of 21,776,820 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.
As of Sunday night, 2,128 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 491 patients were in the ICU and 227 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide tests positivity from April 12-18 is 4.7 percent.
According to IDPH, the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 9,930,945.
A total of 8,119,867 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 125,212 doses.
On Sunday, 65,233 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.