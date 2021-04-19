Home damaged by gunfire in Carbondale, police searching for suspects

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On April 17 at approximately 1:44 a.m., City of Carbondale police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of North Robert A. Stalls Street.
Officers arrived in the area and found damage to a residence as a result of gunfire.
During the course of the investigation, officers learned two male suspects exited a vehicle and approached a residence.
One of the suspects fired several shots toward the residence, and then both ran back to the vehicle.
The vehicle was last seen travelling east on East Chestnut Street toward North Wall Street.
One of the suspects was wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt, khaki colored pants and white shoes while the other was dressed in all dark clothing and white shoes.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
The investigation is currently active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200.
