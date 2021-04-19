Gov. Beshear updates requirements for events, businesses

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear updated requirements for events and businesses on Monday, April 19.
The state’s Healthy at Work minimum requirements list was simplified and now applies to all businesses.
“We have fought really hard to get where we are – a much better place than in the fall and winter – allowing us to streamline some of our guidance,” said Governor Beshear. “I hope people are able to enjoy some of these capacity increases. We can do so safely if we continue to wear our masks.”
The list includes specifications for:
- Physical distancing
- Facial coverings
- Hand washing and sanitizing
- Ventilation
- Telework
- Common areas
- Daily temperature/health checks
Events with 1,000 or fewer people in a single space are limited to 60 percent capacity, or the maximum number of people that allows for physical distancing.
Events with more than 1,000 people in a single space are limited to 50 percent capacity, or the maximum number of people that allows for physical distancing.
According to the governor’s office, only a few businesses still have supplemental Healthy at Work requirements: health care facilities; wedding, funeral or memorial services venues; restaurants and bars; pools and bathing facilities; and gyms, sports and exercise activities.
“What we’re doing today is simplifying our guidance so it’s easier for Kentuckians to follow and easier for them to stay safe,” said Dr. Steven Stack. “I look forward to the day when we put COVID behind us and none of these requirements are necessary. The way we get there is for everyone to make the choice to get vaccinated. These vaccines are amazing tools to help us get our lives back.”
Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky
As of 4 p.m. on Monday, Governor Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
A total of 1,665,196 Kentuckians were vaccinated (have received at least one dose). Last Monday, the governor reported that vaccination data would update throughout the week after the state’s reporting system completed a security upgrade.
- New cases on Monday: 231
- Additional deaths on Monday: 4
- Additional audit deaths: 5
- Positivity rate: 3.46 percent
- Total deaths: 6,347
- Currently hospitalized: 402
- Currently in ICU: 121
- Currently on ventilator: 43
