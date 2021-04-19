First Alert: Foggy morning, sunny afternoon

(KFVS) - Drivers will want to add a little extra time to their morning commute, due to dense and patchy fog in some areas.
Fog should lift later in the day.
Today will will be one of the warmer days this week, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Overnight, temps will drop into the low 40s.
A strong front with very cold air will push in from the north on Tuesday afternoon.
Behind a sharp wind shift, rain will develop and cold north winds will gust, feeling more like winter than spring.
It continues to look as though rain could mix with a little wet snow before ending, but no accumulation is expected.
A freeze watch is in effect Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for counties on the northeastern edge of the Heartland, but also includes Reynolds County.
Another round of cold temperatures in the low 30s is likely Wednesday night into early Thursday, but there is a better chance of damaging frost during this time.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.