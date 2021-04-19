Cool with Areas of Fog This Monday

The cloudy and soggy conditions that ended yesterday have moved out this morning. Leftover moisture is forming into patchy to dense fog in some areas starting off Monday. That will lift the further we head into the day. Monday will be one of warmer days this week with mostly sunny skies and temperatures reaching the upper 60s to low 70s.
With the lack of cloud cover tonight, temperatures will drop into the low 40s. Speaking of dropping temperatures, a freeze watch is just edging our northwestern counties, but Reynolds county is included, for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Low temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s for a longer period of time may cause damage to plants. Another round of cold temperatures in the low 30s is likely Wednesday night into early Thursday, but there is a better chance of frost during this time.
Tuesday, a strong front will push in from the north with very cold air. This could bring rain mixing with snow. Air temperatures near the surface and ground temperatures will be above freezing so not focusing too much on accumulation at this time.
-Lisa
