Cool with Areas of Fog This Monday

With the lack of cloud cover tonight, temperatures will drop into the low 40s. Speaking of dropping temperatures, a freeze watch is just edging our northwestern counties, but Reynolds county is included, for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Low temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s for a longer period of time may cause damage to plants. Another round of cold temperatures in the low 30s is likely Wednesday night into early Thursday, but there is a better chance of frost during this time.