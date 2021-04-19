City of Cape Girardeau to release name of new city manager

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Mayor Bob Fox said the name of the new city manager will be released at Monday night’s city council meeting.
Scott Meyer is expected to retire from the position of city manager in June.
He started working for the city in 2009.
The city manager’s position involves creating and implementing a budget, managing staff and making recommendations to the council on a variety of city services and projects along with many other responsibilities.
