2 arrested, facing burglary charges in McCracken Co.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two men were arrested in McCracken County on burglary charges.
On January 29, 2021, at approximately 1:30 a.m., a McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputy was conducting an extra patrol at the old Farley Elementary School on Husbands Road.
During the extra patrol, the deputy noticed a bicycle and a trailer by the rear door.
Upon further investigation, deputies located a handgun, tools including a pry bar, and other items inside the school.
As detectives continued the investigation and gathered evidence, they believed that Justin Campbell was the suspect who had illegally entered the school.
During the investigation of the Burglary on April 15, 2021, detectives interviewed Campbell regarding the Farley Elementary School Burglary.
Campbell admitted to detectives that he had unlawfully entered and remained in the building.
He fled the building when he observed law enforcement conducting the extra patrol.
Campbell was charged with Burglary 3, Possession of Burglary Tools, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On Thursday April 15, 2021, a homeowner of a vacant house on Pool Road located two males trespassing at the house.
Emergency 911 was called by the homeowner and deputies responded to the residence.
When deputies arrived, they located the property owner holding one of the males at gunpoint.
Deputies located the other male inside the residence.
During the investigation that followed, it was determined hat Christopher Young and Justin Campbell were both “squatting” at the residence.
Detectives and deputies located some of the property owner’s items inside Young’s backpack.
It was also determined that items inside the residence had been damaged as well as moved towards a door, in apparent preparation to steal the items.
A long pry bar was located among Campbell’s belongings.
Young and Campbell, both Paducah residents, were arrested and transported to the McCracken County Jail.
Christopher Young, 48 years old, was charged with Burglary 3rd Degree and Theft by Unlawful Taking Under $500.
Campbell, 35 years old, was charged with Burglary 3rd Degree and Possession of Burglary Tools.
