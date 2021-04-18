Two Sikeston shooting reported 10 minutes apart; both victims shot in leg

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) Chief Jim McMillen, two shootings were reporting is Sikeston just 10 minutes apart.
Both victims were shot in the leg.
At around 3:47 p.m., police learned of a 58 year-old man who had been shot in the leg.
The man had gone to a home at 104 Monte Circle.
Then, at around 3:57 p.m., police learned of a 26 year-old who was also shot in the leg.
This victim had gone to a home at 917 Lora, just 0.4 miles from the first incident.
Police are still investigating whether the shootings are related, and are looking for the location the shootings took place.
