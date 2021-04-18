MVTH collects shoes as part of fundraiser

OAK RIDGE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship organization has launched a shoe drive, collecting new and gently worn shoes to help the kids at their own facility and kids in other parts of the world.
Collected shoes will be turned in through Funds2Orgs which they buy to help out the MVTH organization.
The shoes then will be distributed and help kids in areas throughout other counties. They will also help in areas where they can create and grow small businesses in other countries where economic opportunities are limited.
“Well we’ve had so many shoes come in so far and we do have a goal to meet and just seeing all these shoes that come in that people aren’t utilizing that can be sent over there and help those families in need, it’s just heartfelt for me,” Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship’s Kim Scheffer said.
Their goal is to collect 2,500 pairs of shoes which will then be turned into money and help with general expenses.
“It will help our program continue to help some of the basic needs, to help it grow where we need it to utilize in this fundraiser,” Scheffer said.
If you would like to donate, you can drop off pairs of shoes at the Mudcat Coffee House in Oak Ridge, The House Salan & Spa, or at the Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship.
MVTH is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that helps children and adults living with disabililties help them improve their physical strength, balance and flexibility through therapeutic horseback riding.
For more information, you can them on their Facebook page or their website.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.