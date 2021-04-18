First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Monday looks to be the nicest day of the week, with sunshine and highs near 70. By Tuesday afternoon a strong cold front will be approaching from the northwest. Behind a sharp wind shift, rain will develop and cold north winds will gust....more like winter than spring. It continues to look as though rain could mix with a little wet snow before ending, but no accumulation is expected. By Wednesday morning lows will be near freezing in northern counties! But the best chance of a damaging frost will be Thursday morning, with clear skies and light winds.