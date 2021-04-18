First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

We’ll have nice weather to start the work week, but things go south rather quickly starting Tuesday afternoon. After a chilly but mostly clear Monday morning (patchy fog?) Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer, with highs near 70. An unusually strong arctic front will dive in from the northwest Tuesday afternoon and evening, followed by clouds, rain and gusty north winds. It continues to look like we could see a brief period of wet snow before precip comes to an end Tuesday night. But the bigger story will be near-record lows Wednesday and Thursday.