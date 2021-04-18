FIRST ALERT: Afternoon showers and storms possible

(KFVS) - Our cool and active weather pattern is set to continue for the next several days.
The first weather system of note will move in from the west this afternoon and evening with rapidly building clouds, showers and even thunderstorms.
Severe storms are not expected, but some thunder, lightning and even pea-sized hail looks possible.
Once the sun goes down showers will quickly fizzle, and it will be mostly clear and chilly by Monday morning.
Monday looks to be the nicest day of the week, with sunshine and highs near 70.
By Tuesday afternoon a strong cold front will be approaching from the northwest.
Behind a sharp wind shift, rain will develop and cold north winds will gust....more like winter than spring.
It continues to look as though rain could mix with a little wet snow before ending, but no accumulation is expected.
By Wednesday morning lows will be near freezing in northern counties.
But the best chance of a damaging frost will be Thursday morning, with clear skies and light winds.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.