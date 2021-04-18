Egyptian Health Dept. reports 6 more COVID-19 cases

Egyptian Health Dept. reports 6 more COVID-19 cases
The Egyptian Health Department reported six more COVID-19 cases on April 18. (Source: MUSC)
By Jessica Ladd | April 18, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT - Updated April 18 at 1:14 PM

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported six more COVID-19 cases on April 18.

Saline County

  • Male: 1 in their teens, 1 in their 40s, 1 in their 50s, 1 in their 60s

White County

  • Female: 1 in their 40s
  • Male: 1 in their 40s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,658 lab confirmed positives, including 53 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,763 lab-confirmed positives, including 27 deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 498 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.