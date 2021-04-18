Air Force JROTC raises money for veterans with Bataan Memorial Hike

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Air Force JROTC raised money for veterans through a walk-a-thon and commemorating the Bataan Death March in WWII.
The 14-mile hike starts at Cape Girardeau County Park, along the trails to Arena Park and back. They did this Saturday and Sunday.
Money raised from the walk-a-thon will be donated to the VFW Post 3838 for Veteran’s Relief Support.
Cadets we talked with say it’s very important to remember what happened in WWII and to honor them.
“They gave their lives so that we can have our freedom and it was thousands of Filipino citizens and hundreds of American soldiers who lost their lives and were tortured and beaten along a 60 mile hike,” Jack Maxton said.
Another cadet said this walk-a-thon was very important to her as she has come from a military family.
“Those that fought for our freedom are very important,” Kristen Johnson said. “It actually hits very close to home for me. I’ve had multiple family members in the Army, Air Force and just military all around and I just like to give back to them.”
It was between April 9 through April 18, 1942 where tens of thousands of American and Filipino Soldiers were surrendered to Japanese forces and were forced to march more than 60 miles.
Thousands died and those who survived faced hardships of prisoner of war camps.
