Thousands enjoy festivity in Vienna

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Roughly 2,000 people enjoyed the Junque Jamboree at the Vienna Town Square Mall on Saturday.
On hand were more than a hundred vendors with booths consisting of antiques, crafts, home décor, clothing, food, jewelry and more.
We spoke to a group of girls who attend Dixon Springs Baptist Church. They were selling an array of items including bookmarks, magnets, pot holders and more to raise money to go to church camp.
“We get to actually make money for ourselves, so that’s good,” Janayah Moore said. “We get to work for something we’re going to have fun doing, which I’m excited about. We also get to tell people about Jesus while we do this.”
We talked with Donna Irby from Simpson, IL who says she is just glad things are getting back to normal.
“With last year, this is wonderful,” Irby said. “People are getting out and enjoying themselves. It makes it really nice to see people getting out and having a good time.”
The Junque Jamboree will be back for the Fall of 2021 on Saturday, September 18.
