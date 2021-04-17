Portageville Police Chief retires, son takes over

Portageville, Mo. (KFVS) - After 30 plus years, the folks of Portageville will welcome a new chief in just under three weeks. This chief will be a new face, but will go by the same name.
“I’ve been chief 32 years,” Ronnie Adams Sr. said.
Adams Sr. is a familiar face to those who live Portageville, serving on the police Department for 42 years. Today loved ones hosted a retirement party for him and fellow Office Captain, Freddie Hill.
“It’s going to be a sad goodbye, because I’ve been doing this for quite a while,” Adams Sr. said.
However, on May 5, his son will continue his legacy and walk through these doors as the new Portageville Police Chief.
“I’ve always wanted to be a police officer. My grandfather was a police officer, my dad, my brother, so its family tradition,” Ronnie Adams Jr. said.
Adams Jr. said the day he got the call that his father was retiring, without a doubt he knew he wanted to run for the position.
“I didn’t even have to think about it. I was like, yes sir, that’s what I’ve always wanted to do is follow in your footsteps,” Adams Jr. said.
His father explained when he found out his son was running, it tickled him. However, he believes he’ll do a great job.
“He’ll make a good one, he’ll be a good chief. He likes people, likes to be around people, people like him, so I think he’ll do ok,” Adams Sr. said.
Ronnie Jr. said not only does he has his father’s support but the community’s as well.
“Everybody that I see out, grocery stores, restaurants, stuff like that everybody is congratulating me,” Adams Jr. said.
“He grew up in it, as long as I’ve been in police work, he’s going to see what the real thing is now,” Adams Sr. said.
Ronnie Adams Jr. will be sworn in on May 4th.
