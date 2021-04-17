High School students train with firefighters

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - More than a dozen high school students from different school in the southeast Missouri area were training like firefighters on Saturday.
They learned about the fire service and took part in training with a hands on search and rescue, a vehicle fire, vehicle extrication and more.
Deasia Taylor goes to Jackson High School. She said she wanted to be a part of this training and took this class because it’s part of her career she wants to go into. She said she has learned a lot.
“No matter what, always stick as a team and try to accomplish the job, even if it’s hard,” Taylor said. “And, always make sure that you communicate with each other.”
Kaylah Cross goes to Kelly High School. She said she wanted to join the program to be a firefighter like her mom.
“She comes home excited about it, like she just helped save someone’s life,” Cross said. “I want to do that because I’m a very helpful person and I’ve always looked up to her.”
Other areas of training include the ladder truck, thermal imagining, drone equipment and more.
