First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Our unusually cool pattern is set to continue through the weekend and into next week. In fact, we could be looking at some frost or even a freeze in some areas by the middle of next week. For this weekend, we’ll continue with lots of clouds and below average temperatures. A few isolated rain showers are possible today...as a weak weather system pushes slowly off to the east. After a break tonight....another weak system drops in from the northwest Sunday with another shot at showers, maybe even a thundershower.a