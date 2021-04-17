First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Our unusually cool pattern is set to continue through the weekend and into next week. In fact, we could be looking at some frost or even a freeze in some areas by the middle of next week. For this weekend, we’ll continue with lots of clouds and below average temperatures. A few isolated rain showers are possible today...as a weak weather system pushes slowly off to the east. After a break tonight....another weak system drops in from the northwest Sunday with another shot at showers, maybe even a thundershower.a
Monday will be the nicest day of the upcoming work week, as a strong cold front will move through on Tuesday and cool us down again. In fact there will be enough cold air behind the Tuesday cold front that afternoon showers may mix with a few wet snowflakes before ending. The second half of the week will be dry but chilly. Depending on wind and cloud cover, lows in the 30s may lead to some areas of frost Wednesday and Thursday mornings!
