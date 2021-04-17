First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Monday is looking like a nice day with sunshine and warming temps, but a strong cold front is still expected by Tuesday evening. This looks more like a ‘winter’ front, with gusty northwest winds and falling temps. In fact, models indicate that it may get cold enough behind the front for some wet snow to mix in with the rain before ending. And then the issue will be a chance of frost/freeze conditions Wednesday and Thursday mornings with lows in the 30s. Right now frost may be more likely on Thursday due to clear and calm conditions.