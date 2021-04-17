Egyptian Health Dept. reports 11 more COVID cases

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 11 more COVID-19 cases on Saturday, April 17.
Saline County
o Female: 1 in their teens, 1 in their 20s, 1 in their 30s, 1 in their 50s, 1 in their 60s, 2 in their 70s
o Male: 1 in their 30s, 1 in their 50s, 1 in their 60s
Gallatin County
o Female: 1 in their 50s
To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,654 lab confirmed positives, including 53 deaths.
White County has had a total of 1,761 lab-confirmed positives, including 27 deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 498 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
