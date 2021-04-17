Egyptian Health Dept. reports 11 more COVID cases

The Egyptian Health Department reported 11 more COVID-19 cases on Saturday, April 17. Saline County (Source: Twitter: Gov. Eric Holcomb)
By Jessica Ladd | April 17, 2021 at 8:58 AM CDT - Updated April 17 at 8:58 AM

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 11 more COVID-19 cases on Saturday, April 17.

Saline County

o Female: 1 in their teens, 1 in their 20s, 1 in their 30s, 1 in their 50s, 1 in their 60s, 2 in their 70s

o Male: 1 in their 30s, 1 in their 50s, 1 in their 60s

Gallatin County

o Female: 1 in their 50s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,654 lab confirmed positives, including 53 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,761 lab-confirmed positives, including 27 deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 498 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

