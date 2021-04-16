What you need to know April 16

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, April 16.
The cool and occasionally cloud trend continues in the Heartland.
A few light sprinkles or light shower is possible today, especially west of U.S. 67, but most of the region will be dry and partly cloudy.
Highs and lows today through the weekend will be below normal.
Light rain chances ramp up overnight, before decreasing again on Saturday after a cool, damp morning.
Another system is now looking a bit stronger for Sunday, with another period of clouds and light showers possible.
Sunshine and slightly warmer temps arrive on Monday, but rain chances and a cooler highs return on Tuesday.
By mid-week, we may have enough cool air for a frost threat.
- Eight people were shot and killed in a shooting late Thursday at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.
- Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla says people are likely to need a booster dose of the vaccine six to 12 months after their first round.
- Former Vice President Mike Pence has undergone surgery to have a pacemaker implanted.
- Former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter was charged with second-degree manslaughter in Sunday’s shooting of Daunte Wright.
- Disturbing bodycam video released after public outcry over the Chicago police shooting of a 13-year-old boy shows the youth appearing to drop a handgun and begin raising his hands less than a second before an officer fires his gun and kills him.
- The Grand American World Trapshooting Championships will return to the Sparta complex.
- The CDC recently announced the risk of spreading the virus on surfaces is low, but Heartland businesses still aren’t taking any chances.
- With the Muddy River Marathon less than four weeks away, one Heartland resident has been busy preparing for the 26.4-mile race.
- An Australian man found a venomous snake in a bag of lettuce he bought at a supermarket.
- Two officials in Japan’s ruling LDP party on Thursday said changes could be coming to the Tokyo Olympics. One suggested they still could be canceled, and the other said even if they proceed, it might be without any fans.
- Hundreds of Native Americans were successfully returned to their burial place at Angel Mounds over the last few weeks.
- A Kennett man has been taken into custody after methamphetamine, prescription pills, ecstasy and mushrooms were found in his hotel room.
