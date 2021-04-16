Ste. Genevieve officer injured by Molotov cocktail

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (KFVS) - An officer was seriously injured after a Molotov cocktail was thrown on him.
According to Ste. Genevieve Police Chief Eric Bennett on Facebook, when the officer approached a home on Thursday night about a peace disturbance call, a man confronted him with an ignited Molotov cocktail, which he threw on the officer causing significant burns.
The officer was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital.
Chief Bennett said the suspect was taken into custody and is being held at the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office awaiting charges.
He said the officer was seriously injured in what would have been considered a low-risk call.
The Perryville Police Department also posted about the incident, saying their thoughts and prayers were with the officer’s family and the Ste. Genevieve Police Department.
A division of the drug and crime department with Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted with the investigation.
