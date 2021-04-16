Public feedback sought on the Chester Bridge improvement project

CHESTER, Ill. (KFVS) - Three departments are working together to plan to improve the Chester Bridge over the Mississippi River.
The Missouri Department of Transportation is working with the Federal Highway Administration and the Illinois Department of Transportation.
Until May 17, the public will be able to submit comments by clicking here.
The current bridge connects Missouri Route 51 and Illinois Route 150.
The project is considering:
- Widening lanes
- Adding shoulders
- Including bike and pedestrian access
- How to improve safety
- Increasing transportation accessibility
They also studied flood impacts on the river crossing and the cost of improving the bridge.
