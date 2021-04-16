One month countdown until Tax Day

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Time is running out to file your taxes, unless you plan to file yourself, getting into an agency may be difficult.
The IRS extended the original Tax Day from April 15 to May 17, giving you more time, but a local taxing business explained their hands are full and recommended you come sooner than later.
“We always have last minutes,” said Beverly Koehler owner of Beverly Koehler Bookkeeping and Tax Services, this season has been busier than past years.
“I don’t even know at this point at least a couple of thousand,” Koehler said.
She explained, mid-year there were some changes made to tax laws and the season that affected 2020. Making this season more stressful.
“They are allowing the first $10,200 to be not taxed if your income is under $150,000,” Koehler said.
Areas you may not have thought were important may be needed for this year’s filing season, such as charity donations.
“This year they are going to allow up to $300 without itemizing your deductions. So even if you think you don’t have enough to itemize, you might want to bring in those charitable contribution receipts this year,” Koehler said.
However, she said if you have yet to file with an agency you may have to wait longer than expected.
“I imagine that what’s here now, we’ll probably get to, but anybody bringing in anything after this, we’re probably going to file an extension for them,” Koehler said.
People shared this year they filed earlier than they normally would in past years.
“I’m usually very irresponsible and wait to the very last minute, but this time I filed before the IRS even opened,” Leah Corbin said.
“I’m kind of a procrastinator, but I got it done pretty early this year. Probably in February I was able to file,” Chris Wilson said.
Others tell me they prefer to file themselves, to eliminate the waiting period
“Most of the people I know have done it themselves. I have always done mine,” Chris Livingston said.
Despite the changes this tax season has brought, Koehler said she is hopeful things will slow down soon.
“What’s coming in has been slowing down, so I think probably most of them are in here”, Koehler said.
For more information on this year’s tax season, you can click here.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.