6 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death reported in Cape Girardeau Co.

As of Friday, the 14-day positivity rate in Cape Girardeau County was 4.1 percent. (Source: Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center)
By Amber Ruch | April 16, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT - Updated April 16 at 5:25 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported six new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Friday, April 16.

The newly reported death was a person in their 80s.

The health center said no hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were reported on Thursday.

They reported a total of 9,407 cases with 9,254 resolved cases and 134 deaths.

As of Friday, the 14-day positivity rate in the county was 4.1 percent.

Some upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled in Cape Girardeau County include: Century Casino on April 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Delta Community Center on April 27 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

