6 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death reported in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported six new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Friday, April 16.
The newly reported death was a person in their 80s.
The health center said no hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were reported on Thursday.
They reported a total of 9,407 cases with 9,254 resolved cases and 134 deaths.
As of Friday, the 14-day positivity rate in the county was 4.1 percent.
Some upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled in Cape Girardeau County include: Century Casino on April 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Delta Community Center on April 27 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
