Muddy River Marathon to donate thousands of dollars to local charitable organization

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In about two weeks, runners will take off from the starting line of the Muddy River Marathon in Cape Girardeau, and a portion of the proceeds from the race will benefit a local charitable organization.
Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri will receive the donation from the marathon. The agency’s executive director said it will help cover the cost of renovations to the agency’s future home.
“We’re extremely excited and humbled that they chose our agency,” said Melissa Stickel, Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri’s Executive Director.
Renovations to the building are wrapping up, and the agency is preparing to move to its new space where it’ll continue to offer services to improve people’s lives and build strong communities.
“We were building this right in the middle of COVID, and what we thought was going to be an easy ask of the community to raise the funds necessary to do this, COVID has really restricted a lot of our abilities to raise those funds.” said Stickel.
Stickel said the donation from the Muddy River Marathon’s proceeds will come at the perfect time.
“This space is not only going to really elevate our agency and the culture of the workspace that we’re in. But more importantly it’s going to serve the clients and the community in a much more efficient, much more dignified manner,” she said.
Co-Director of the Marathon, Brandon Hahs, said Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri will receive at least $15,000. He said event organizers chose the agency because of its positive impact on so many people and areas.
“People are living in poverty. When they’re living on the fringe or the edge, it takes help to get to the next place, to get to someplace better,” said Stickel.
Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri plans to move to its new location on May 13th.
