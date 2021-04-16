Mo. reaches milestone: One in three residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri has reached a milestone: at least one-third of all Missourians have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“One-third of all Missourians have now received at least one dose of the vaccine, proving that we continue to make great progress in administering vaccines to residents across the state,” said Governor Mike Parson. “This milestone is great news for the people of Missouri, and we will continue working hard to keep this momentum. The vaccine is safe and effective, and we encourage all eligible Missourians who have not yet received it to consider getting vaccinated.”
In total, nearly 2.1 million Missourians have started the vaccination process and almost 1.4 million Missourians have been fully vaccinated.
According to Missouri’s dashboard, 33.3 percent of all Missourians have started the vaccination process, and data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that nearly 42 percent of Missouri’s 18 and older population has received at least one dose.
Of the state’s 65 and older population, nearly 60 percent have been fully vaccinated and 72 percent have received at least one dose.
Missourians are encouraged to visit MOstopsCOVID.com for more information and to register for an appointment using the state’s vaccine navigator. You can also call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411 for more information and help.
