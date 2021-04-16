Man injured in Graves Co. crash involving truck, law mower

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was injured in a crash involving a pickup truck and a lawn mower on KY 301, north of KY 1374, in Graves County.
On Friday morning, April 16, 76-year-old Norman Lawrence of Mayfield was going south on KY 301 on his Craftsman lawn mower.
Deputies say 72-year-old Freddie Clapp of Paducah, driving his Ford F-150, collided with the rear-end of lawn mower.
Lawrence was thrown from his lawn mower, and the lawn mower came to rest in the ditch.
Lawrence sustained severe injuries to his head and legs.
He was airlifted to a Nashville, Tennessee hospital.
