Man charged with murder in rural West Frankfort stabbing

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was charged with murder in a stabbing in rural West Frankfort.
Heath M. Dunning, 33, of Eldorado, was charged with first-degree murder.
According to Franklin County Sheriff David Bartoni, deputies received a report of a stabbing around 8:39 p.m. on Thursday, April 15.
When they arrived on scene, they found a 50-year-old man with a stab wound dead.
Dunning was taken into custody at the scene.
He is being held on $2,000 bond.
The victim has not been identified pending notification of family.
