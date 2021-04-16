Man charged with murder in rural West Frankfort stabbing

Man charged with murder in rural West Frankfort stabbing
Heath M. Dunning was charged with first-degree murder in a stabbing in rural West Frankfort, Ill. (Source: Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch | April 16, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT - Updated April 16 at 4:09 PM

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was charged with murder in a stabbing in rural West Frankfort.

Heath M. Dunning, 33, of Eldorado, was charged with first-degree murder.

According to Franklin County Sheriff David Bartoni, deputies received a report of a stabbing around 8:39 p.m. on Thursday, April 15.

When they arrived on scene, they found a 50-year-old man with a stab wound dead.

Dunning was taken into custody at the scene.

He is being held on $2,000 bond.

The victim has not been identified pending notification of family.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.