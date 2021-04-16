Ill. Dept. of Public Health reported 3,866 new cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,866 new cases of COVID-19, including 21 additional deaths, on Friday, April 16.
Of the newly reported deaths, one was a woman in her 90s from Jefferson County.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,296,381 cases, including 21,630 deaths.
A total of 21,571,023 tests for the virus have been performed in the state.
As of Thursday night, 2,058 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 468 patients were in the ICU and 205 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 9-15 is 4.9 percent.
According to IDPH, the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 9,777,825.
A total of 7,779,290 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 129,664 doses.
On Thursday, 166,885 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
