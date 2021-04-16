Heartland attorneys general join coalition urging U.S. Supreme Court to allow Tenn. to enforce abortion waiting-period law

(KFVS) - Attorneys general from Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky joined a coalition urging the U.S. Supreme Court to allow Tennessee to enforce its abortion waiting-period law.
After the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit declined to stay a District Court’s ruling invalidating the law, Tennessee asked the full appellate court to hear the case, and the court agreed to do so.
Since then, Tennessee has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to permit its law to take effect while the Sixth Court considers the case.
The 21-state coalition supported the request. You can click here to read the full amicus brief.
“States have the sovereign authority to enact laws that promote life and protect the health and well-being of pregnant women,” said Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. “We filed this brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to allow Tennessee’s law to stand and to protect the right of each state to regulate abortion.”
In the brief, the coalition argued that many states have adopted waiting-period laws since the U.S. Supreme Court upheld Pennsylvania’s abortion waiting-period law nearly 30 years ago.
They said by blocking Tennessee from enforcing its law, the Sixth Circuit’s decision contradicts the precedent and threatens the legitimacy of numerous waiting-period laws in other states.
The brief also states the ruling disrupts the balance of power between the federal and state governments.
Attorney General Cameron led the brief and was joined by attorneys general from Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Caronia, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia in signing the brief.
