Heartland athletes compete in Special Olympics Spring Games in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - On April 16, athletes from across the Heartland came to the Fred M. Morrow Stadium in Poplar Bluff to compete in the Southeast Area Special Olympics spring games.
The opening ceremonies started at 9:00 a.m., then the athletes competed in various track and field events until 1:00 p.m.
According to the Sergeant Parrott, a volunteer with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, over 200 athletes participated.
The Cape Spring Games will be on April 24, starting at 10 a.m.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Poplar Bluff High School Student Council and JROTC sponsored the games.
The Special Olympics of Missouri is celebrating their 50th anniversary this year.
