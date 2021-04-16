Gov. Beshear: COVID-19 positivity rate rises to 3.51%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear said the COVID-19 positivity rate in Kentucky has risen to 3.51 percent.
He also reported 714 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, April 16.
“Today’s report shows why it’s so important for every Kentuckian to get their shot of hope and help us meet the 2.5 million vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge,” said Governor Beshear. “We have come so far in this fight, but it isn’t over. There are more than half a million Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines available in Kentucky right now, and it just takes a few minutes to find yours.”
Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky
A total of 1,638,235 Kentuckians have been vaccinated (have received at least one dose). On Monday, the governor reported that vaccination data would update throughout the week after the state’s reporting system completed a security upgrade.
- New cases on Friday: 714
- Additional deaths on Friday: 10
- New audit deaths: 5
- Positivity rate: 3.51 percent
- Total deaths: 6,317
- Currently hospitalized: 418
- Currently in ICU: 94
- Currently on ventilator: 42
You can click here to see a list of those reported lost to the virus, as of Friday.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.