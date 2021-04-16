First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

A few light sprinkles or light showers could make it into the area today, especially west of US 67, but most of us will just have a mostly cloudy, cool day. Rain chances ramp up overnight....before decreasing again on Saturday after a cool, damp morning. Yet another system is now looking a bit stronger for Sunday, with another period of clouds and showers possible. Highs and lows today through the weekend will be below normal. Looking into next week, we may have enough cool air for a frost threat by about mid-week.