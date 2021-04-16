First Alert: Cool trend with rain chances continues

(KFVS) - The cool and occasionally cloud trend continues in the Heartland.
A few light sprinkles or light shower is possible today, especially west of U.S. 67, but most of the region will be dry and partly cloudy.
Highs and lows today through the weekend will be below normal.
Light rain chances ramp up overnight, before decreasing again on Saturday after a cool, damp morning.
Another system is now looking a bit stronger for Sunday, with another period of clouds and light showers possible.
Sunshine and slightly warmer temps arrive on Monday, but rain chances and a cooler highs return on Tuesday.
By mid-week, we may have enough cool air for a frost threat.
