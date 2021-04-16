Crews respond to car in lake in Cape Girardeau; 1 person taken to hospital

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a car in a lake off Scenic Drive on Friday afternoon, April 16.
According to Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Randy Morris, a passerby spotted the tail-end of a vehicle sticking out of the water and called police.
When the fire department arrived, the vehicle was fully submerged.
Divers checked the vehicle and found someone inside. They were able to bring them out and the person was taken to an area hospital.
It happened at Little Ponderosa Lake off near Scenic and Prospect Drives.
Cape Girardeau Fire and Rescue and the Jackson Fire Department responded to the scene.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.