Crash blocking I-24 westbound at 63mm in Trigg Co., Ky.

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A single-vehicle rollover crash is blocking the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 near the 63 mile marker on Friday afternoon, April 16.
According to early reports from the Trigg County Emergency Management, the vehicle was going eastbound and rolled over the median cable barrier and landed blocking westbound traffic.
The estimated duration was two hours.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the detour for westbound traffic was via the U.S. 68 Cadiz Exit 65 Interchange to U.S. 68 West, then KY 139 North to return to I-24 westbound at Exit 56.
Drivers who want to avoid traffic backups along the main detour may continue westbound on U.S. 68 to I-69 North at Draffenville to return to I-24 at Exit 25 near Calvert City.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.