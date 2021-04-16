Cloudier, cooler weekend with some rain chances too

More and more clouds will continue to push east into the Heartland this afternoon and evening. Some light scattered rain will start to push in parts of southeast Missouri late this evening and then continue to track east through the overnight hours. Some isolated showers possible Saturday, with mainly dry conditions returning late Saturday evening and night. Then another shot at some scattered showers Sunday. A few of these showers could even have some tiny hail, but severe weather is not expected. Another blast of some cooler air arrives towards the middle of next week. This will bring a chance for more frost early Wednesday and Thursday mornings.