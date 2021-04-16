Chance of rain overnight. Cooler than average temperatures this weekend.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. Clouds are beginning to increase across the Heartland. A rain showers will be possible late tonight. The showers will be scattered so not every one will receive them. We expect what does fall to remain light over night. Lows will be dropping mainly in the upper 40s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy and cool. There will be a few isolated showers but most areas will remain dry. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60s.
A strong mid level disturbance will move across the Heartland Sunday afternoon. This will bring enough energy for a few showers and maybe a thunderstorms. Right now severe weather looks unlikely however, the air aloft will be cold enough for stronger storms to produce small hail. Highs will reach the middle 60s.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.