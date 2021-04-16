Carbondale Chief of Police finalists announced, interviews scheduled

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale announced they have selected two finalists for the Chief of Police position.
The two candidates the city’s Chief of Police Selection Committee recommended Interim Carbondale Chief of Police Stan Reno and John Franklin.
Reno and Franklin are scheduled to be interviewed the week of April 19.
According to the City of Carbondale, Franklin is a former police chief in Jacksonville, Arkansas and in Dolton, Illinois and also a retired commander from the Chicago Police Department.
The 7-person selection committee narrowed down their choices to Reno and Franklin after interviewing four candidates on April 7 and 8.
“This selection process has included community input and participation by a diverse group of community leaders who served on the selection committee,” aid Human Resources Manager Tara Brown. “We committed to this very thorough process so we could make the best possible decision to fill this important position. The City Manager will make the final section of Chief of Police pending the outcome of final interviews. "
Brown said the new Carbondale Chief of Police is expected to begin work in May or June.
The search for Carbondale’s next Chief of Police started on February 23 following the retirement of now former Police Chief Jeff Grubbs.
The first review of applications began on March 22.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.