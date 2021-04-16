A $1.2 billion loss for Delta, but recovery is on the radar

U.S. airlines are looking to bounce back from the worst year in their history. Delta lost more than $12 billion in 2020, much of it in restructuring charges, but is recovering thanks in large part to more than $11 billion in federal pandemic-relief cash and loans. The company reduced labor costs by persuading 18,000 workers — one-fifth of its workforce — to take buyouts or early retirement last year. Another 13,000 took unpaid leave during the first quarter.