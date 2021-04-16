Ameren Illinois to increase rates, invest in improving equipment and technology in 2022

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Ameren Illinois has filed adjustment to its electric delivery service rates.
The adjustment would increase rates by $2.75 per month to delivery portion of residential customer bills.
With the “performance-based ratemaking process,” annual plans have to be made by utilities for what upgrades will be made to their electric energy infrastructure. The plans also need to include how they will remain reliable but also improve their services.
As part of the 2022 investment plan, they intend to install outage avoidance/detection technology, integrate storm-hardening equipment, adopt clean energy technology and enact new efficiency measures.
“Our customers consistently tell us that they want reliable and affordable energy,” said Richard J. Mark, Chairman and President of Ameren Illinois. “This plan will enable us to continue making prudent investments to strengthen the electric grid, reduce outages, and keep rates stable.”
New rates will take effect in 2022, if the Illinois Commerce Commission approves.
