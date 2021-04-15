What you need to know April 15

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, April 15.
As clouds thin and move out of our northern counties this morning, temperatures will drop into the 30s. This will allow isolated patchy frost to form.
Thicker clouds will keep wake-up temps slightly warmer in the 40s in our southern counties, but a few isolated sprinkles are possible.
By mid-morning, clouds will move out of the Heartland.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.
Northerly winds could gust up to 20 mph at times later in the day.
Clouds return tonight with a few sprinkles and isolated showers into early Friday morning.
Friday afternoon will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 60s.
Another round of rain moves in late Friday night into early Saturday.
Showers and sprinkles could linger through noon.
Slightly more sunshine arrives on Sunday.
Weekend afternoon highs will be cool in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Monday will be slightly warmer but cooler air behind a front will bring back the low 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday.
- The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for 12 people who have gone missing after a boat capsized on Tuesday.
- The Biden administration is preparing to announce sanctions in response to a massive Russian hacking campaign that breached vital federal agencies, as well as for election interference.
- A former suburban Minneapolis police officer was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter for killing 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright in a shooting that ignited days of unrest and clashes between protesters and police.
- Authorities say a man suspected in the shooting of a North Texas police officer during a traffic stop early Wednesday has been arrested.
- As Congress pushes for a return to normalcy months after the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, a damning internal report about the deadly siege is painting a dire picture of the Capitol Police’s ability to respond to threats against lawmakers.
- Dozens of protesters gathered in Frankfort on Wednesday to express their disdain for what they called “tyrannical” mandates coming out of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s office.
- Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine will remain in limbo for a while longer after government health advisers declared Wednesday that they need more evidence to decide if a handful of unusual blood clots were linked to the shot — and if so, how big the risk really is.
- Monday’s CDC announcement of the suspension of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine across the country has affected at least one Heartland vaccination clinic.
- A former Herrin High School bowler earns another trophy. This time with the University of Nebraska.
- Stargazers who love a good light show can see the Lyrid meteor shower streak across the night sky this month.
- Federal prosecutors will not charge a police officer who shot and killed a woman as she climbed through the broken part of a door during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
- Bernard Madoff, the infamous architect of an epic securities swindle that burned thousands of investors, outfoxed regulators and earned him a 150-year prison term, died behind bars early Wednesday.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.