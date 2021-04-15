Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held in West Frankfort on Thursday

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department is holding a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic at VF Factory Outlet Store in West Frankfort on Thursday, April 15.
The clinic will be held from 7:30 a.m. until 3:15 p.m.
No appointment is needed.
The clinic is for residents and those who work in Franklin or Williamson County only.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations will be available.
Those wanting the Moderna must be 18-years of age or older.
The Pfizer vaccine is available for those 16-years of age or older. Recipients under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will not be administered at this time.
For more information on walk-in vaccine clinics held by the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department, click here.
COVID-19 vaccine clinics will also be held on Saturday and Sunday at the Marion Walmart.
Hours for the clinics are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Appointments are required.
For more information, click here or call 618-997-2021.
