Southern Illinois college, university receive funding for repairs

CARBONDALE & HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University – Carbondale and Southern Illinois College received funding from the Illinois Capital Development Board for various repairs on April 15.
Southern Illinois University – Carbondale received over $4.3 million for the replacement of sewer line, repairs to the campus streamline, and tunnel.
Southern Illinois College received over $596,000 for deferred maintenance projects on the campus.
“It is the duty of elected officials to provide young people with the tools and resources they need to shape their future and achieve their dreams,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “With funding from the Rebuild Illinois capital plan, Southeastern Illinois College will be able to complete long-needed maintenance work, further cementing its place as an educational leader that excels in preparing talented students for the careers of tomorrow.”
The funding came from the Rebuild Illinois capital plan.
