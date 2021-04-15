S7HD holds COVID-19 Remembrance Day ceremonies

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is hosting a region wide Remembrance Day on May 4.
Ceremonies will be held across the region at 2 p.m. to mark the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 death reported by Southern Seven.
The individual was from Union County.
At that time, 64 positive cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the region to S7HD.
“Every life is important! This special event will honor those that we love and have fallen due to COVID-19.” said Rhonda Andrews-Ray, Executive Director for S7HD.
The ceremonies will require masking and social distancing.
The ceremonies will be contain a moment of silence for those lost due to the pandemic, and each county will sign a proclamation to declare May 4 as COVID-19 Remembrance Day.
For more information regarding Southern Seven Health Department’s COVID-19 Remembrance Day, call 618-634-2297 or visit Southern Seven on Facebook and Twitter.
