S7HD holds COVID-19 Remembrance Day ceremonies

Ceremonies will be held across the region at 2 p.m. to mark the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 death reported by Southern Seven. (Source: KFVS)
By Ashley Smith | April 15, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT - Updated April 15 at 5:12 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is hosting a region wide Remembrance Day on May 4.

Ceremonies will be held across the region at 2 p.m. to mark the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 death reported by Southern Seven.

The individual was from Union County.

At that time, 64 positive cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the region to S7HD.

“Every life is important! This special event will honor those that we love and have fallen due to COVID-19.” said Rhonda Andrews-Ray, Executive Director for S7HD.

The ceremonies will require masking and social distancing.

The ceremonies will be contain a moment of silence for those lost due to the pandemic, and each county will sign a proclamation to declare May 4 as COVID-19 Remembrance Day.

For more information regarding Southern Seven Health Department’s COVID-19 Remembrance Day, call 618-634-2297 or visit Southern Seven on Facebook and Twitter.

