Sen. Hawley reintroduces bill to ban TikTock on government devices

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) reintroduced his bill to ban TikTok on government devices on Thursday morning, April 15.
Sen. Hawley has called TikTok a major security risk.
The measure is cosponsored by Senators Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.).
Representative Ken Buck (R-Co.) will introduce the legislation in the House of Representatives.
“TikTok is a Trojan horse for the Chinese Communist Party that has no place on government devices—or any American devices, for that matter,” said Sen. Hawley in a released statement. “My bill is a straightforward plan to protect American government data from a hostile foreign power, which, less than a year ago, passed the Senate unanimously.”
The State Department, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Defense, and TSA have already banned TikTok on federal government devices.
Full language of the bill can be read here.
