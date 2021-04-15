Runner prepares for Muddy River Marathon

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With the Muddy River Marathon less than four weeks away, one Heartland resident has been busy preparing for the 26.4-mile distance.
“I think it’s great to have it right here in Cape Girardeau, so a lot of us are just excited for that point.”
Runner Carol Winter said she usually has to travel to compete in marathons, but this time she is happy to have one local.
“You almost feel like you missed something when you go to these races and the local people know the twists and turns and they know the area and it’s always fun to do that,” she said. “But it’s nice to have that kind of hometown advantage and be able to train the course.”
Having completed several marathons in the past, she now spends her time training and helping others.
“Two people put together a marathon training program,” she said. “So, I’ve been a part of that which has been a lot of fun. I usually do my long runs on my own, but this has been with a group and some friends and it’s fun to be there and get everybody else excited about it.”
With personal goals set for this race, she’s also excited to see her new training partners do the same.
“We’ve got some first-time marathoners, as well as some first-time half-marathoners and I’m going to be excited when each one of them crosses because I’ve gotten to watch them train.”
The Muddy River Marathon and half-marathon takes place on Saturday, May 1. It starts at the Century Casino.
